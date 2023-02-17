Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Down 4%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

