ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,181. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,075,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6,784.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,856,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ASE Technology

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

