AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMK. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

About AssetMark Financial

AMK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 42,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

