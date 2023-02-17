Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,875.00.
OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
