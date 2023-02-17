Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Declares GBX 2.15 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
AJG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.28). 14,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.30 million and a PE ratio of 36.38. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 208 ($2.52).
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
