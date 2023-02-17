Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Declares GBX 2.15 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

AJG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.28). 14,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.30 million and a PE ratio of 36.38. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 208 ($2.52).

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.