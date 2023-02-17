Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$429.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$5.99.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

