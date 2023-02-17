AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 114,175 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 956.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

