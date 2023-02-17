AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,844 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lear by 39.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $175.75.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

