AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.24% of UGI worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $366,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 38.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Trading Down 2.3 %

UGI stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

