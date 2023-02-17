AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 38,982 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $531.56 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $532.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.