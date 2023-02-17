AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 38,982 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $531.56 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $532.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.24.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
