AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GDDY stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

