AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 32,940 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of F5 worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

