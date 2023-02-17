AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 42,843 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,843 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 965,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 136.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 120,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.