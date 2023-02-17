AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 85,345 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,345 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $22,918,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

