AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AZO stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,582.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,897. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.