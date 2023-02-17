Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Avantax Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Avantax has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantax will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

