Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantax updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.96 EPS.

Avantax Price Performance

AVTA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.91. 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Articles

