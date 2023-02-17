AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
