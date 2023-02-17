AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 977.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 1,218,830 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 676,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 580,848 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.