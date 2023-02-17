Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

