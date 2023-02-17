Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.06.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Featured Stories
