Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Sells $1,770,834.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.84. 423,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,268. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $189.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 393.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 26.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 230,980 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,354,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

