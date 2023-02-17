AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $3,906,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXGN remained flat at $8.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.54. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

