B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.36.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

