B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.36.

BTO stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.61.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

