Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at €51.74 ($55.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.60. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €115.90 ($124.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

