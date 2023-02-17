Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.42. 25,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 8,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

