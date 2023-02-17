Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bally’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bally’s by 22.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 184,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

