Band Protocol Price Tops $2.07 (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00008396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $253.37 million and $15.41 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

