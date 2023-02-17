Band Protocol Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $247.14 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00008299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00429180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,928.54 or 0.28429634 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

