Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.12. 12,880,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,793,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

