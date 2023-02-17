BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.4 %

BKU opened at $37.80 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

