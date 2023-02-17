Barclays Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $187.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.46.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.