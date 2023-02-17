Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $229,482,000 after buying an additional 1,743,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

