Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,135,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

