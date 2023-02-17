Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.