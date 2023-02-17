Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.