Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Down 15%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Barsele Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

