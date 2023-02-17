BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.74

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.85) on Friday. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.40 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 846.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.74.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
