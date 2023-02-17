BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.74

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.85) on Friday. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.40 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 846.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.74.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.