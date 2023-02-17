BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BCE traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 975,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
