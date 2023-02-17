Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.