Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

MMM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.