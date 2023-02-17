Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

