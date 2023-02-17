Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 868 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

