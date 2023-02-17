Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.