Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,385 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

