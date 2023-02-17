Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

