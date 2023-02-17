Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 118,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.94 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

