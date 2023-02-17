Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,573 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,554 ($43.14) to GBX 2,573 ($31.23) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.29) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,594.29 ($31.49).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,151 ($26.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,063.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,013.20. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,983 ($36.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.