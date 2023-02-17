Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 569,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Benson Hill

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 59,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,351.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 59,230 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $149,851.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Price Performance

About Benson Hill

BHIL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 357,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,961. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $473.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

