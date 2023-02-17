Bernd Greifeneder Sells 4,972 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,559,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DT traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 2,486,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.70, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,544,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,473,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $7,685,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

