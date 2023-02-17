Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 35.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Berry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 123.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.92. 842,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $684.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

